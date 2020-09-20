Zealium Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. In the last week, Zealium has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Zealium has a total market cap of $11,057.91 and approximately $3.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001368 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 15,501,517 coins and its circulating supply is 14,501,517 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zealium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

