Zebi Price Tops $0.0013 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Zebi has a market capitalization of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, OKEx, Koinex and Hotbit. During the last week, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00239404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00091111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.92 or 0.01402413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00217750 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Zebi Profile

Zebi’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit, DDEX, OKEx, Koinex, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

