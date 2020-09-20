Zel Price Hits $0.0291 on Top Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $743,027.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.86 or 0.00521423 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00074763 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00053263 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000212 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000560 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 113,793,975 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

