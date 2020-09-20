ZelCash (ZEL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.67 Million

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 20th. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. ZelCash has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003640 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

