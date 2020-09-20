ZEON Hits One Day Volume of $10,413.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. ZEON has a market cap of $13.49 million and approximately $10,413.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00044072 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042422 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $481.75 or 0.04419818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009210 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00057019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00034212 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a token. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network.

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

