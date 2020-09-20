Zero Tops One Day Trading Volume of $88,123.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Zero has a total market cap of $834,051.23 and approximately $88,123.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00521460 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00074405 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00053208 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000212 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000550 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,939,326 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

