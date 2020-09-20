Zetacoin (ZET) Market Capitalization Achieves $77,016.33

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $77,016.33 and approximately $4,049.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,902.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.67 or 0.02069935 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00720312 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00014386 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 172,504,351 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.