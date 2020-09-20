ZeuxCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.71 Million (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $152.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded up 38.1% against the US dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043969 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042567 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.12 or 0.04396084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009209 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00034262 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux.

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

