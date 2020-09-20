ZMINE Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $55.00 (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, ZMINE has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZMINE token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. ZMINE has a market cap of $385,151.26 and approximately $55.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009073 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00093045 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00116941 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042208 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000408 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008582 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMINE (ZMN) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

