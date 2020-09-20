ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZI. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $110.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 7,061,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $252,799,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,418,750,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,008,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,078,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,418,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,049,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.