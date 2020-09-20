ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a market cap of $1.18 million and $11.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

