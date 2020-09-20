Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several analysts have commented on ZUO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zuora from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zuora from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zuora from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.69. 7,646,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 2.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $74.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,288 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $27,639.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brent R. Jr. Cromley sold 2,289 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $27,628.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,044.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zuora by 42,732,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,709,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,825,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,530,000 after buying an additional 1,480,869 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zuora by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,888,000 after buying an additional 1,405,100 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zuora by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,178,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,535,000 after buying an additional 1,030,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Zuora by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,374,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,522,000 after buying an additional 912,185 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.