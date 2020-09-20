Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

ZFSVF opened at $378.64 on Thursday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $259.50 and a 1 year high of $447.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.24.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.