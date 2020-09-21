$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. Sirius XM also reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIRI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Benchmark raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,875,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,166,000 after buying an additional 134,721 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,815,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,708,000 after buying an additional 2,384,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,601,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,693,000 after buying an additional 1,820,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,688,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,626,000 after buying an additional 8,531,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,225,000 after buying an additional 2,750,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 30,136,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,092,355. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

