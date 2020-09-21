$0.07 EPS Expected for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. TransAlta posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TransAlta.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $315.26 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on TAC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

TAC stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,781. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -144.44%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 552,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAlta (TAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.