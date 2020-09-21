-$0.13 EPS Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.42. Sunnova Energy International posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.32 million.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BofA Securities raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.

In related news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 7,229,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $174,454,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Lawrence Lane purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,644,473 shares of company stock valued at $327,473,609 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 143.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 83.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 233.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period.

NOVA traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 824,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,289. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $29.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49.

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

