$0.18 EPS Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.21. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

NASDAQ:MDRX traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,175. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 11,786.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

