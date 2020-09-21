-$0.24 EPS Expected for Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) will report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.39). Sonim Technologies posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sonim Technologies.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.31% and a negative return on equity of 111.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.85.

NASDAQ SONM traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.83. 279,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,524. Sonim Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $54.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONM. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,875,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,714,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 462,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 150,783 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 332.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 126,196 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonim Technologies (SONM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.