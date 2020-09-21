$0.46 EPS Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. First Industrial Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 57.56%. The business had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 million.

FR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

Shares of NYSE:FR traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.53. 841,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,066,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after buying an additional 27,207 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,157,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 31.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 869,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,883,000 after purchasing an additional 77,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

