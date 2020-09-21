$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Omega Healthcare Investors reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 39.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.63.

Shares of OHI stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $30.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 43,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 18,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.