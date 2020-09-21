$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Omega Healthcare Investors reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 39.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.63.

Shares of OHI stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $30.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 43,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 18,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

