0xcert (ZXC) Market Cap Reaches $960,423.77

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. 0xcert has a total market cap of $960,423.77 and $54,239.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043496 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $463.76 or 0.04425833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009560 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00057722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00034793 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0xcert is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,746,334 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0xcert can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

