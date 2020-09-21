10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.11.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $2,956,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,869,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 27,692 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.97, for a total transaction of $3,156,057.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at $10,849,032.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,192 shares of company stock valued at $17,094,082.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 151.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 220,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 133,149 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at $1,008,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at $5,222,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 51.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

10x Genomics stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,028. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.86.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

