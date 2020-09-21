$133.35 Million in Sales Expected for Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) will announce $133.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.60 million and the highest is $135.26 million. Nextgen Healthcare reported sales of $134.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $543.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $531.20 million to $565.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $570.05 million, with estimates ranging from $557.30 million to $594.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nextgen Healthcare.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $130.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nextgen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

In related news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $25,648.56. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXGN stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,463. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $831.36 million, a PE ratio of 138.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nextgen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

