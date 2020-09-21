Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.58.

ABEO opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.19.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 73,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $152,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 104.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

