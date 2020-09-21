AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACIU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

AC Immune stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.89. 350,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,649. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $637.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.63 and a quick ratio of 20.63. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 51.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AC Immune will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 747,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 426,542 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in AC Immune in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

