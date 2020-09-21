ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

ACAD opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.50. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 57.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. Research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $1,532,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $62,948,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 576.0% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,054,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,132,000 after acquiring an additional 898,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,790,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,706,000 after acquiring an additional 499,407 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,025,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,306,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 548.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 400,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after acquiring an additional 338,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

