Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives $98.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

AYI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JMP Securities cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Acuity Brands stock traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,515. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $143.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.18.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.72. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $776.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Acuity Brands by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

