Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Trading Down 10.7%

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) were down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.31. Approximately 898,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,997,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

ADAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.08.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,687.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. Research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Lunger sold 4,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $44,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gavin Wood purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $53,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,387 shares of company stock valued at $94,026. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 34,428,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,646,000 after buying an additional 6,428,730 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,114,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,002,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,026,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

