Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,846.00

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,846 ($37.19) and last traded at GBX 2,775 ($36.26), with a volume of 340091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,818 ($36.82).

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,175 ($28.42) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,566 ($33.53) price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,279.27 ($29.78).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,633.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,360.75. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion and a PE ratio of 16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 91.20 ($1.19) per share. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $77.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.15%.

In other news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,697 ($35.24), for a total transaction of £1,159.71 ($1,515.37). Also, insider David Stevens sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,670 ($34.89), for a total transaction of £6,007,500 ($7,849,862.80).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

