Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,265.43 ($29.60).

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,566 ($33.53) price target for the company. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,175 ($28.42) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th.

In other Admiral Group news, insider David Stevens sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,670 ($34.89), for a total value of £6,007,500 ($7,849,862.80). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,697 ($35.24), for a total transaction of £1,159.71 ($1,515.37).

Admiral Group stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,818 ($36.82). 897,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,604. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,608.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,350.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion and a PE ratio of 16.79. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,858.50 ($24.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,762 ($36.09).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 91.20 ($1.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $77.00. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.15%.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

