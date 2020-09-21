Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Given “Buy” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADYEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Oddo Bhf reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €861.13 ($1,013.09).

