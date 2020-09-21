Aeryus Hits Market Capitalization of $124,580.03 (AER)

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded 71.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Aeryus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aeryus has traded 202.6% higher against the dollar. Aeryus has a total market cap of $124,580.03 and approximately $87.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeryus Profile

Aeryus (CRYPTO:AER) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 tokens. The official website for Aeryus is aeryus.com. Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aeryus is medium.com/@h.lorenzo.

Buying and Selling Aeryus

Aeryus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeryus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeryus using one of the exchanges listed above.

