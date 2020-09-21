Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Trading Down 9.7%

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s share price traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.68. 3,299,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 2,752,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Get Agenus alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $858.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 368.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 129,040 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 37.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 268,923 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 26.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 44,248 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.