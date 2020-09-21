AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) to announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. AgroFresh Solutions also posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:AGFS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.91. 110,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $153.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

