Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on APD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.69.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $5.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $290.78. 757,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,851. The company has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.89. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $310.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

