Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Air Transport Services Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.10.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $25.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $28.71.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.35 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 4,995 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $129,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randy D. Rademacher sold 10,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $276,421.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 607,557 shares in the company, valued at $16,659,212.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,871 shares of company stock valued at $760,861. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 767,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,096,000 after buying an additional 101,492 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $520,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 229,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 21,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1,076.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 71,743 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

