Airbus’ (EADSY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Airbus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Airbus stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.03. Airbus has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Airbus had a positive return on equity of 37.65% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

