Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)’s stock price was down 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.98 and last traded at $12.30. Approximately 7,062,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 7,866,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

Several analysts have weighed in on AA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $11.70 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Get Alcoa alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,669,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,609,000 after purchasing an additional 391,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Alcoa by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,441,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,685,000 after buying an additional 146,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 15,830.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,368,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after buying an additional 3,346,889 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,113,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,754,000 after buying an additional 487,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,061,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after buying an additional 1,205,694 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.