Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Lowered to $15.50 at Morgan Stanley

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities set a $17.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $15.75 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $343.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.37 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

