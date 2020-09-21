Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Allegheny Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen cut Allegheny Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE ATI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. 88,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.77. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 881,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after buying an additional 55,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 20.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

