Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,699.76.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $73,436,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6,302.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $798,166,000 after purchasing an additional 585,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 101.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $930,532,000 after purchasing an additional 337,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $349,424,000. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $29.99 on Wednesday, reaching $1,430.00. The company had a trading volume of 139,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,255. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1,033.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,550.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1,398.11. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

