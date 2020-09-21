Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.00

Altitude Group PLC (LON:ALT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.18), with a volume of 110536 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Altitude Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Altitude Group Company Profile (LON:ALT)

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions to the print, promotional, and clothing industries in the North America and the United Kingdom. The company enables the buyers and sellers of products to interact and trade, through the provision of technology, promotional products, Websites, magazines, search portals, business management software, catalogues, and exhibition services.

