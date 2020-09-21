Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.85.

FOLD opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $16.13.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.10% and a negative return on equity of 65.53%. The firm had revenue of $62.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $40,025.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 341,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,636.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $193,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 351,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,054.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 474,008 shares of company stock worth $7,344,140 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,665,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 153.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,121,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,080,000 after buying an additional 2,492,623 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,068,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,625,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,423,000 after buying an additional 867,308 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $5,821,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

