Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.35.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,951.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $1,329,350.88. Insiders have sold 54,309 shares of company stock worth $6,390,004 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 449,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,065,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

