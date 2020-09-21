Analysts Anticipate 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). 3D Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.58 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 13.84%.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 459,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,958.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 20.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,699 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,296 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in 3D Systems by 69.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,492 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DDD traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $5.01. 3,726,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,553. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $606.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.51.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

