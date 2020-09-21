Analysts Anticipate B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for B2Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.13. B2Gold posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that B2Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for B2Gold.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $441.94 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 18.02%.

Shares of BTG stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,709,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,989,007. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

