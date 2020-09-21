Analysts Anticipate Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) to announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.58. Cabot posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). Cabot had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cabot from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Cabot by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 66,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 35,036 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cabot by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cabot by 6.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBT traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.76. 514,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,818. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.72. Cabot has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $50.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 35.81%.

Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

