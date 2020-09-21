Analysts Anticipate Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) to post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Easterly Government Properties posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

DEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of DEA traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 601,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 221.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average of $24.51. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $369,949.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $510,212.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,488.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,750 shares of company stock worth $1,746,175. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 18.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,074,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,387,000 after purchasing an additional 235,933 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 26.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 530,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,076,000 after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

