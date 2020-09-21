Analysts Anticipate Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) will report earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Karyopharm Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.44% and a negative return on equity of 186.76%. The firm had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on KPTI. Wedbush upped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.99 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $146,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,988,007.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 10,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $150,608.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,250.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,531 shares of company stock valued at $754,014 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,326,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,313,000 after acquiring an additional 557,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,564,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,501,000 after acquiring an additional 315,546 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $62,487,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,247,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,384,000 after acquiring an additional 19,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,790,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,852,000 after acquiring an additional 951,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,329. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $29.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

