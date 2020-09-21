Analysts Expect BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) will report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BELLUS Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). BELLUS Health reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BELLUS Health will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BELLUS Health.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 159,313.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.57%.

NASDAQ BLU traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.34. 30,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,353. BELLUS Health has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $12.03.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

Read More: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.